Chirico joins Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission

Michael J. Chirico of Huntington, West Virginia was sworn in Monday, Nov. 9 as the new Government Liaison and Policy Advisor of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission.

Immediately prior to this position, Chirico served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Counsel to Congresswoman Carol D. Miller (WV-3). Prior to that, he was Chief of Staff to Congressman Evan H. Jenkins (WV-3).

The Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission is an independent adjudicative agency that provides administrative trial and appellate review of legal disputes arising under the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977.