Schools go remote, court house to operate by appointment only

MASON COUNTY — The effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt across Mason County, including students learning remotely in Mason County Schools all week and the Mason County Courthouse remaining open but operating by appointment only, starting Wednesday.

As previously reported, Mason County was designated as a “Red” county on respective maps from both the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and West Virginia Department of Education, on Friday.

Over the weekend, Mason County Schools announced students would have remote instruction all week and food distribution for in-person students who are remote this week would be Monday, Nov. 30 at noon and also at 11 a.m. this Wednesday. Virtual students will pickup food at the regular time on Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Also, on Monday, it was announced by the Mason County Commission that the Mason County Health Department is recommending the court house close to all walk-in traffic and operate by appointment only.

Offices are to remain open and county workers are asked to schedule the public by appointment.

Court house security will stop all walk-in traffic at the door and call the appropriate office before sending the public to their appointment as persons inside the offices will also be limited.

The health department has also suggested to limit staff by utilizing a work from home option if possible.

This will take effect at the court house this Wednesday until further notice.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-19.jpg