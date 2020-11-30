Point Pleasant DMV Regional Office closed until further notice

CHARLESTON — The Point Pleasant DMV Regional Office is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 exposures resulting in a reduced staff in the office, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Any customers that need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of the DMV’s local kiosks.

Additionally, customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may utilize the dropbox outside the Point Pleasant DMV Regional Office.

“If you can’t do your transactions online or at a kiosk, please consider visiting a nearby regional office, including the Parkersburg, Huntington, or Winfield DMV regional offices,” the news release stated.

For more information, or to make an appointment, please visit the DMV website.