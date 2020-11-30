OVB recognized for level of lifetime giving

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Ohio Valley Bank is one of 13 new members welcomed into the Marshall University Foundation Inc.’s President’s Circle Society this fall, according to a news release from the university.

Recognizing individuals and organizations that have lifetime giving ranging from $100,000 to $250,000, the President’s Circle is one of six lifetime giving societies that the foundation recognizes.

“Ohio Valley Bank continually supports Marshall University’s growth. They are dedicated to providing opportunities so that students can obtain a higher education and they continue to support our facilities because they understand the impact they have on our communities,” said Dr. Ron Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall University Foundation. “We are grateful for their continued partnership and loyalty to educate our next generation.”

Earlier this year, Ohio Valley Bank made a $50,000 gift to support the new College of Business facility. In 2013, they established the Ohio Valley Bank Scholarship, which supports sophomore, junior or senior students from Mason County, West Virginia, and Gallia and Meigs Counties in Ohio who attend Marshall University’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center in Point Pleasant. They have supported School of Medicine initiatives and the Marshall University Alumni Association, as well.

“On behalf of the 300+ community bankers at Ohio Valley Bank, I want to thank Marshall University and President Gilbert for this incredible honor. We work every day to put Community First. We look at every donation as an investment, an investment to improve the communities where we live and work,” said Ohio Valley Bank Chairman of the Board and CEO Tom Wiseman. “This commitment to Marshall University is our investment in the next generation of community leaders that will help our hometowns not only survive but thrive. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your success. Go Herd!”

There are 497 individuals and organizations across the six societies. Lifetime giving is calculated at the end of each fiscal year. To view all of the Marshall University’s lifetime giving societies and members, please visit www.marshall.edu/foundation.

Information provided by Marshall University.

Ohio Valley Bank executives are pictured at the Marshall University Foundation this past February after making a $50,000 gift to the university. Pictured, from left, Larry Miller, president and chief operating officer; Bryan Stepp, executive vice president, lending/credit; Tom Wiseman, chairman and CEO; Jon Jones, assistant cashier, western Cabell region manager; Mario Liberatore, president West Virginia; and Ben Pewitt, vice president, business development. (Marshall | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_11.28-MU.jpg Ohio Valley Bank executives are pictured at the Marshall University Foundation this past February after making a $50,000 gift to the university. Pictured, from left, Larry Miller, president and chief operating officer; Bryan Stepp, executive vice president, lending/credit; Tom Wiseman, chairman and CEO; Jon Jones, assistant cashier, western Cabell region manager; Mario Liberatore, president West Virginia; and Ben Pewitt, vice president, business development. (Marshall | Courtesy)