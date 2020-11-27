The challenge of filling food baskets… Point Fire Department program continues

POINT PLEASANT — The challenges of 2020 continue for charitable organizations and programs which could be impacted this holiday season, especially those reliant on civic organizations, churches and individuals in the community, to continue.

For decades, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department’s annual food basket program feeds area families at Christmas and relies on donations to make this happen. Typically the department prepares around 180-200 baskets.

Chief Jeremy Bryant said this year, due to COVID-19, the department is concerned about donations which fund the program. Many civic organizations and churches, which regularly meet and congregate, are not doing so because of the pandemic. Civic organizations and churches often provide many donations for the baskets. This means, even for those who still wish to give, getting the donation where it needs to go can be a bit trickier but, the fire department is working to make it possible.

For those who can, and would like to give to benefit local families through the food basket program, the Point fire department is asking messages be sent to their Facebook page or call the station at 304-675-2313, and someone will return those messages.

Monetary donations are placed directly into the food basket program’s separate bank account, allowing firefighters to purchase what’s needed. Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome.

Every year on Christmas Eve, firefighters deliver baskets consisting of ham, milk, bread and canned food, to families living within the Point Fire Department’s service area.

Sign up dates for the baskets take place at the fire station located at 2309 Jackson Avenue and are set for the following dates and times: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. – noon.

Bring your proof of income and utility bills. Masks must be worn.

Fire department program continues

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

