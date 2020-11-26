Free Flowering Dogwood trees available

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant In Bloom is offering West Virginia Flowering Dogwood trees to Point Pleasant residents this year.

The white-flowering trees are being offered by the organization free of charge. In a statement from organization member Molly Park, she said the organization is concerned with the population of birds has dropped over the last several decades. Park said bird population in North America has dropped by one third in the last 50 years.

“Planting trees will provide habitat for them and help restore their population,” the organization’s statement said.

According to Point Pleasant In Bloom, the trees will usually grow 20 feet tall if they are planted in full sun or 40 feet tall if planted in partial shade. Owners of the trees are “strongly urged” to not top them due to the small size of the tree.

To apply for a dogwood tree from Point Pleasant In Bloom, contact Park, 304-675-5027 or Anna Herdman, 304-675-1865 by Dec. 30. The trees must be ordered in lots of 25, therefore, some applications may be accepted on a provisional basis.

The trees will be one-year old seedlings and will be available for planting when they arrive in March 2021.

Point Pleasant in Bloom will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines with minimal personal contact during pick up.

Last fall, the organization offered Eastern Redbud trees to city residents.

Information for this article was submitted by Molly Park.

