New Haven discusses use of contingency funds

NEW HAVEN — There was good news for the New Haven Town Council when members joined for their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Colton McKinney, Steve Carpenter, Jessica Rickard and Roy Dale Grimm.

Serevicz announced that there are contingency funds left from the water upgrade project, in the amount of “a couple hundred thousand dollars.” The mayor said the money is available to be used for the water department only.

Serevicz asked the council for ideas that would benefit the department, and to bring them to the next meeting. Some suggestions from the mayor were a skidsteer, small trackhoe, trailer, or a GPS device that can read meters from the truck.

Christmas activities were discussed at the meeting, and the mayor announced the parade will be held Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. Line-up will take place near the community center at 10:30 a.m., and residents are invited to join in the parade with floats, walking units, 4-wheelers, golf carts and more.

Becky and Fred Reed have volunteered to spearhead efforts to decorate the roadside park for the holidays, the mayor said, and have donated a Christmas tree. Other residents have donated lights for the project. Anyone having extra lights and decorations they would like to donate can take them to the town hall.

Grimm reported on the community center, and said only one of four heat pumps is working. The operating heat pump is running on emergency heat, he added. It was suggested to place large propane heaters in the center instead of replacing the heat pumps, and it was decided to approach the Claflin Foundation for possible grants.

The council voted to remove the 75-cent recreation fee from the monthly water bills. The mayor said he felt it was unfair to charge the residents a fee, when the building is used by all nearby towns. It was decided rates for a rental fee will be discussed at the next meeting.

In other action, the council:

Issued a building permit to Robert Dolin for a porch, sidewalk and driveway at the corner of Cherry and Sycamore streets;

Corrected previous minutes to reflect that Supervisor Buzzy Duncan did not receive a pay increase, but an adjustment after it was found he was not being paid his correct salary;

Agreed to enclose a piece of equipment at the sewer plant with a lean-to, as required by the Department of Environmental Protection;

Agreed to discuss the updated employee handbook and police policy and procedures at the next meeting;

Announced the recycling bins have been removed from town due to being filled regularly with trash;

Agreed to hold off selling a truck to see what it would cost to repair; and,

Heard a report that City National Bank is providing a detailed list of credit card charges for the past three years at no cost.

The next meeting is Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

