Gallipolis In Lights to host virtual event

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gallipolis In Lights is hosting a virtual viewing of the park lighting tonight via Facebook.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual in-person park lighting was canceled due to concerns over the large crowd it typically attracts. However, the Gallipolis In Lights organization is providing a virtual park lighting program at 7 p.m. this evening (Wednesday, Nov. 25) via the group’s Facebook page.

Gallipolis In Lights’ representatives stated the actual time when they turn on the lights would not be announced in advance, in order to avoid attracting a crowd. The program’s viewing is meant to allow the public to experience a “real time” lighting of the park in a safe environment, from their homes.

Officially, the lights will be on for the public to enjoy after 7 p.m. tonight and will stay on until Jan. 2. There is no charge to view the display and though the park will be open for those to walk through it, visitors are asked to follow all the posted health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the group about how to view the lights, included the following: “Please follow all of our posted guidelines when viewing the lights. You may drive around to observe in your vehicle but if you choose to walk through the display, you must mask up and stay socially distant. We are dedicated and committed to keep our community safe! Please follow the all state mandated health guidelines and protocols.”

As with each year, even this year, the group always tries to add something new and move the displays to keep it fresh. New this year are Edison Lights on the entrances. Also, Shari Rocchi, with Gallipolis In Lights, stated the group moved several displays closer to the road, making them easier to view from a vehicle.

Follow Gallipolis In Lights on Facebook to view the parking lighting program and for updates on the display.

