Let there be lights

The Christmas light show at Krodel Park is now open nightly from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The drive-thru display is free though donations are appreciated. The show is organized by Main Street Point Pleasant with labor and electricity provided by the City of Point Pleasant. Pictured is one of Point Pleasant’s most famous residents, Mothman, dressed for the season in his Santa hat. The show is open through the New Year’s holiday. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

