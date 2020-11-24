Mason discusses Clifton water line project

MASON — The Town of Mason will begin exploring a project to provide new water lines for the unincorporated area of Clifton, it was decided at the most recent council meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sarah Stover, Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns and Steve Ohlinger.

Stover made the suggestion after Clifton resident Ernie Compson attended a prior meeting, and said residents there had low water pressure, among other problems. The Clifton area was included in prior water upgrade projects, but was removed due to cost.

Stover said since the Clifton residents pay Mason water bills, and will be paying the upcoming rate increases, she felt the project is necessary. Dennis said she would check to see what the project would involve, since plans had already been designed.

Council members also voted to enter into an agreement with AEP to install equipment purchased by the town to upgrade outlets on the power poles. The outlets are used for the annual Christmas decorations. It was noted the equipment has been ordered, but has not arrived, and the work will probably have to wait until spring.

In other action, the council:

Heard from Yeager that the new police cruiser has arrived and will soon be equipped and on the road;

Tabled action on a privacy fence until spring that would separate the town hall from nearby residents;

Discussed Christmas activities, including the parade on Dec. 5, lighted trees in the park beginning Nov. 28, and lighting contest on Dec. 21;

Approved building permits for Foglesong Casto Funeral Home for a roof on Second Street, Todd McDade for a roof on Second Street, Homer Newell for a porch on Third Street, and Carey Porter for a house on Martin Street;

Opened one bid for the police cruiser that came in under the minimum bid amount required;

Approved annual employee incentives in the amount of $275 for full-time employees, and $50 for council members;

Approved a boot allowance for three employees at $150 each;

Discussed a dilapidated building on Horton Street;

Agreed to close the office on Nov. 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s; and,

Heard a report from Dennis that she had received a compliment from a resident saying Patrolman Tyler Doss had gone “above and beyond” for her family.

The next regular meeting will be Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

