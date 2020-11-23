BOE approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Thursday evening for a regular board meeting to approve agenda items.

All board members were present at the meeting, including Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant.

The board approved request for a Mason County student to attend school in Jackson County for the 2021/22 school year.

The following policies were approved: #3120.11-Athletic Trainer, #3120.12-Substitutes in Areas of Critical Need and Shortages, #3123-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Disability Discrimination Employment, #3170.01-Employee Assistance Program (EAP), #4170.01-Employee Assistance Program (EAP), #5112-Entrance Requirements, #5410-Promotion, Acceleration, Placement, and Retention, #8640.01-Bus Operator Trip.

In professional personnel matters, the board approved the employment of Amy Arrington, Substitute School Nurse, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of the following as Substitute Teachers, effective for the 2020/21 school year: Kayla Tucker, Sherry Dalton, Amelia Stanley, Susan Sayre.

In service personnel matters, the board approved the following: accept the letter of resignation from Shelia Lanze, ECCAT/Bus Aide, effective January 4, 2021, due to retirement; employment of Kelly Elliott and Brenda Darst, as Substitute Cooks, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of the following Substitute Custodians, effective for the 2020/21 school year: Kelly Elliott, Steve Holley, Nathaniel Deweese, Elijah Carper, Shawn Weethee; employment of Brenda Darst, Substitute Secretary, effective for the 2020/21 school year; rescind the effective date of employment for Tamatha Mash, LPN/Aide, Central Office Itinerant from November 13, 2020 to December 7, 2020.

The board approved the purchase of a Rational Combi Oven, to be purchased from C & T Design, in the amount of $21,979.27. USDA Equipment Grant Funds will be the funding source.

In finance matters, the board approved the orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $1,252,374.20.

The next meeting of the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.