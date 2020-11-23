Town of Mason announces Christmas activities

MASON — Christmas activities have been announced for the Town of Mason, and will include a house decorating contest, parade and Santa visit, and lighted trees in the park.

The events will kick off on Nov. 28 at noon, when the public is invited to set up trees in the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Pomeroy Street.

According to Councilwoman Sharon Kearns, organizer of “Trees in the Park,” the lighted trees can be placed in honor or in memory of a loved one if desired. Those participating are urged to place a sign in front of their tree, naming the family or group sponsoring it, as well as if the tree is in honor or memory.

Trees can be real or artificial, and must be provided by the participant, along with a stake and extension cord. It is a free event, with the town providing the electricity, Kearns said.

Those who cannot set up their trees on Nov. 28 can call Kearns at 304-773-5864 and a space will be given to them. She said she is hoping to have all trees placed prior to the parade on Dec. 5. Trees must be removed by Jan. 4. Names of participants will be placed into a drawing for a gift basket, Kearns added.

The next event will be Dec. 5, when the town will host its annual Christmas parade at noon.

Line-up will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the Faith Baptist Church parking lot. The parade will proceed to the fire station, where it will disband. For the past few years, area churches have entered floats depicting the life of Jesus, but due to COVID-19, this will not occur. The public is encouraged to participate in the parade with floats, golf carts, four-wheelers, marching groups, antique cars or any other entries.

Following the parade, Santa will be at the town hall to greet the children. Social distancing will be observed, and children will enter through the community room, and exit through the water office. They will be given bagged treats.

The final activity will be a house decorating contest, which is also free to enter.

Those participating must live within the corporation, according to organizer and Councilwoman Sarah Stover. Residents can register by calling the town hall at 304-773-5200.

Stover said judging will take place Dec. 21 and those entered should make sure to have their lights on. She added the judges will be from out of town.

Contest winners will receive cash prizes. The first place winner will get $75; second place, $50; and third place, $25.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

