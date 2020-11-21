Posted on by

Free COVID-19 testing continues


The Mason County Health Department is expanding its free COVID-19 testing schedule with testing available to all, regardless of residency. There are more opportunities to be tested this week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Pictured is today’s (Nov. 21) testing site in Point Pleasant (from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.) in the parking lot across from the health department on the corner of 5th and Viand streets. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

COVID-19 testing for the area has been expanded. The cost is free, with testing sites in Mason County, W.Va., however, you do not need to be a Mason County resident to get tested.

The Mason County Health Department is organizing the testing which has been taking place across the county, with more testing opportunities available prior to Thanksgiving. The Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has provided assistance at the testing sites.

Please remember to stay in your vehicle and have a face covering on.

Updated schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Nov. 22

10 a.m. – noon, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, W.Va.; 2-4 p.m., Mason County Health Department, 5th and Viand Street (annex lot), Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Monday, Nov. 23

10 a.m. – noon, Point Pleasant High School, Scenic Drive, Point Pleasant; 2-4 p.m., Leon Town Hall, Main Street, Leon, W.Va.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

10 a.m. – noon, Wahama High School, Mason; 10 a.m. – noon, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, W.Va.

