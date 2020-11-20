B & J’s Consignment Shop opens

B & J’s Consignment Shop, located in the 300-block of Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant, recently celebrated a ribbon cutting. The store takes clothing in for resale. When clothing sells, the shop keeps 50% and returns 50% to the person who brought the clothing in for resale. Pictured from the City of Point Pleasant welcoming the business is City Clerk Amber Tatterson and Barbara and John Kersey from the shop. Hours are Monday – Saturday, 1o a.m. – 4:30 p.m., closed on Sundays. Call 304-675-6900 for more information. (Shannon Myers | Courtesy)

