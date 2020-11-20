Kate Elaine’s Floral Design opens

Kate Elaine’s Floral Design, located at 515 Main Street, recently celebrated its ribbon cutting with City of Point Pleasant officials. According to the business’ Facebook page, it sources on-trend flowers and creates one-of-a-kind arrangements, bouquets and curated plants to fit all occasions. Pictured are Mayor Brian Billings, Cathy Perry, GiGi DeLong, Carmen Archer, City Clerk Amber Tatterson and Rick Sullivan. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Shannon Myers | Courtesy)

