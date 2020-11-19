COVID-19 Update… Mason Co. reports latest COVID-19 death, new cases added in Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County reported its latest death due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Mason County Health Department reported the death of a female due to COVID-19, making seven total deaths in the county since the pandemic began. The department also reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — totaling 305 cases since March.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 23 additional new cases of the virus from both Wednesday and Thursday. None of the new cases are hospitalized.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 588 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in an update on Wednesday. Of those, 171 cases are considered to be active.

The 588 cases reported by the Gallia County Health Department are reflected below:

0-19 — 75 cases

20-29 — 98 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 75 cases

40-49 — 90 cases (2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 86 cases (6 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 81 cases (12l hospitalizations)

70-79 — 52 cases (18 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 22 cases (12 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 404 recovered cases and 171 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon. There are 13 current hospitalization and 44 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 72 active cases, and 362 total cases (320 confirmed, 42 probable) since April on Thursday.

Age ranges for the 362 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 12 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 37 cases

20-29 — 44 cases (3 new cases)

30-39 — 43 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 58 cases (5 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 46 cases (6 news cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 42 cases (4 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 38 cases (2 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 27 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 279 recovered cases, a total of 28 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 305 total cases (since March) on Thursday, 19 more than Wednesday. Of those, 96 cases are active, 202 are recovered and five are currently in the hospital.

On Thursday, the county health department announced the death of a female in Mason County due to COVID-19. There have been seven total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The DHHR reported 290 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, 16 more than Wednesday. Four of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 290 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 19 cases (1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 35 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 31 cases (plus 1 probable case)

40-49 — 50 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 54 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 6 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 36 cases (3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 58 cases (6 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

On Wednesday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “orange” (15-24.9 cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as red (Jackson) and orange (Cabell and Putnam) on the state map.

Mason County was gold on the West Virginia Department of Education map, which is updated every Saturday evening. Mason County will report to school on the normal schedule this week, unless the county turns “red.”

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,787 new cases on Thursday. These numbers are considered to be incomplete as approximately 12,000 antigen tests are being reviewed from Wednesday and Thursday according to Governor DeWine. The currently listed new cases are above the 21-day average of 5,604. There were 63 new deaths (21-day average of 29), 343 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 227) and 38 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 24).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 37,399 cases with 623 deaths. There was an increase of 1,122 cases from Wednesday and 11 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 972,894 lab test have been completed, with a 3.39 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.22 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

