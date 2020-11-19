Christmas tradition continues

The pandemic will not slow down the annual tradition of the Christmas lights drive-thru at the West Virginia State Farm Museum north of Point Pleasant. The display is set to open at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 and continues through Dec. 13. In the past, over one million lights have greeted visitors who leisurely drive back in time, taking in the holidays at the Blacksmith Shop, the old country church, the one-room school house and even the “Register” newspaper office, pictured here from a previous year. More on the show in an upcoming edition. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

