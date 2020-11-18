COVID-19 Update… Gallia reports 47 new cases, Mason reports 20

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 47 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Wednesday, with 20 new cases reported by the Mason County Health Department.

The new cases in Gallia County bring the active case count to 171. Mason County is reporting 82 active cases. Meigs County had 60 active cases as of Tuesday.

Local schools

Eastern Local Supt. Steve Ohlinger stated in a letter posted to the district Facebook on Wednesday, that “two students or staff members of the Eastern Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Ohlinger stated that the district has been in communication with the Meigs County Health Department, which has completed contact tracing. The school remains open.

Buckeye Hills Career Center, Adult Education, has reported “at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person” at the school, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday evening, the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities stated in a Facebook post that a “student or staff member at Guiding Hand School has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The statement from Guiding Hand School Director Laura Johnson states that “this student or staff member has not been on school property since symptoms were identified.” The school is working with the health department regarding the case and contact tracing. Individuals should report to school as usual unless notified otherwise.

Long-term care facilities

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the PVH Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to have two positive staff cases. Amber Findley, director of the facility, said this second case is a staff member that reported to work on Sunday, Nov. 8 and was turned away from working after failing the screening. Findley said the employee was tested on the following day and was positive. The staff member is currently quarantined. Findley previously clarified the first reported positive staff case noted by DHHR was not an employee at the facility but a “home office” employee who visited the building.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) typically updates long-term care facility cases on Wednesdays, but as of press time the COVID-19 dashboard from ODH stated updated numbers had been delayed.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 588 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in an update on Wednesday. Of those, 171 cases are considered to be active. The 588 cases is an increase of 47 since the health department’s update on Monday.

“We are reporting 47 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County. Seven of these individuals were diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. They will be listed as 40 additional confirmed cases, and 7 additional probable cases for a total of 588 cases (526 confirmed, 62 probable),” stated a Facebook update from the Gallia County Health Department on Wednesday.

The 588 cases reported by the Gallia County Health Department are reflected below:

0-19 — 75 cases (3 new cases)

20-29 — 98 cases (10 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 75 cases (4 new cases)

40-49 — 90 cases (7 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 86 cases (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 81 cases (11 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 12 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 52 cases (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 18 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 22 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 12 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 404 recovered cases and 171 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon. There are 13 current hospitalization and 44 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 60 active cases, and 339 total cases (297 confirmed, 42 probable) since April on Tuesday. The next update is expected on Thursday afternoon.

Age ranges for the 339 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 11 cases

10-19 — 37 cases

20-29 — 41 cases

30-39 — 41 cases (2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 53 cases (1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 40 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 38 cases (5 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 36 cases (8 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 27 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 268 recovered cases, a total of 28 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 286 total cases (since March) on Wednesday, 20 more than Tuesday. Of those, 82 cases are active, 198 are recovered and five are currently in the hospital. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 274 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, 14 more than Tuesday. Four of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 260 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 33 cases (plus 1 probable case, 3 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 31 cases (plus 1 probable case, 5 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 48 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 48 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 3 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 33 cases (2 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 56 cases (5 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

On Wednesday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “orange” (15-24.9 cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as red (Jackson) and orange (Cabell and Putnam) on the state map.

Mason County was gold on the West Virginia Department of Education map, which is updated every Saturday evening. Mason County will report to school on the normal schedule this week, unless the county turns “red.”

Ohio

The COVID-19 dashboard from the Ohio Department of Health reported it was experiencing a delay in reporting updated numbers on Wednesday afternoon. As of press time, new data was not available.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 36,277 cases with 612 deaths. There was an increase of 953 cases from Tuesday and 14 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 955,928 lab test have been completed, with a 3.35 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.66 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_covid-15.jpg