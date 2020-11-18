FRN discusses Christmas events… Family Christmas event to be ‘drive-thru’

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met virtually on Tuesday to discuss Christmas programs and events.

Bree Ramey, with Mountain State Healthy Families, said the Mason County Baby Pantry already has nearly 300 children signed up for their Christmas program this year. The baby pantry is in need of about 100 sponsors for the giveaways. The baby pantry is open on the second Thursday of each month from 5-6 p.m., but participants need to call ahead to order what they need.

FRN director Greg Fowler said the Annual Family Christmas event will be at the Mason County Board of Education office parking lot. Typically, there are several tables set up for families to get resources and participate in activities. This year, the Family Christmas will be a drive-thru style with a few stops for cars to make to obtain the resources and activities for children. Family Christmas will be Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10-11 a.m.

Fowler said the Greenbrier Gift Tree program gifts will be picked-up on Dec. 16. There will be gifts for many children in Mason County.

Ramey said for Teen Court, she will be doing a virtual training with the students this week. The organization has not been able to hold Teen Court due to the pandemic and school schedules.

Ronie Wheeler with the Mason County Prevention Coalition, said he located the drug take-back drop off boxes. There are two in the county — one at the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and one at New Haven Fire Department.

In the inter-agency open forum, members shared any updates they may have from their offices.

Lorrie Wright, the WVU Extension educator, said less than half of the county 4-H clubs are meeting in person right now due to the pandemic and WVU being “strict” with their guidelines and rules.

Katie Garden, with Career Connections, said she is taking new participants in the ages of 18-24, or younger is they have dropped out of high school. The program helps people obtain a GED or skills to get a job.

The next Mason County FRN meeting is set for Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

