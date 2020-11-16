More arrests, charges in reported Glenwood shootings

GLENWOOD, W.Va. — A second man has died and more charges have been filed following reported shootings on Whitten Ridge Road in Glenwood, W.Va. on Friday.

On Saturday, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, issued a news release stating, in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 13, deputies were dispatched to the 10,000-block of Whitten Ridge Road in reference to a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies observed three males who had apparent gunshot wounds.

The first male was on the floor by the couch, that male was identified as Ricky Pickens. Pickens had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, arm and neck, according to the news release.

The second male was a few feet beside Pickens, also on the floor and was identified as James L. Smith, Jr. Smith had an apparent gunshot wound to the face, according to the news release.

A third male, identified as Ivan Lambert, was in the corner of the room and found deceased, according to the news release.

Both Pickens and Smith, Jr. were responsive on Friday and both men reportedly told law enforcement officers Brandon A. Smith, 29, Milton, was the person who allegedly shot them, according to the news release.

As previously reported by the Register, Brandon A. Smith was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to the criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court on Friday.

Through further investigation, Corey A. Turner, 32, of Barboursville and Dustin L. Lyons, 31, of Milton have been arrested and charged with accessory to first degree murder after the fact, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies also reported that on Saturday, Pickens succumbed to his injuries and James L. Smith, Jr. was listed in critical condition.

The sheriff’s department stated on Monday, it will be dismissing one charge of attempted murder and be filing a second charge of first degree murder against Brandon A. Smith.

“The Mason County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police for providing assistance above and beyond,” the press release stated.

Cpl. J.C. Peterson is leading the investigation for the sheriff’s department.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_Untitled-collage-2.jpg