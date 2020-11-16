Recount completed in county commission race

POINT PLEASANT — An election recount has been completed in the county commission race.

The Mason County Commissioners met on Thursday afternoon and discussed an election recount and the ballot commissioner compensation.

During the meeting, commissioners Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle were present along with County Clerk Diana Cromley. Commissioner Sam Nibert and County Administrator John Gerlach were absent.

After the election canvass on Monday, Nov. 9, County Commission candidate Tommy Mayes requested a recount. Cromley said the recount must be completed by hand and requires the two ballot commissioners to recount the votes.

The commissioners approved to pay each ballot commissioner $250 per day during the recount process. The two ballot commissioners are Cary Supple and Nic Dalton. During the election, ballot commissioners are paid $100 per day for their duties.

Cromley told the Register on Thursday, “Tommy Mayes, who is 58 votes behind Rick Handley after the canvass (in the county commission race), asked within the 48-hour period for a recount. He asked the board of canvassers, which is the county commissioners, to recount, by hand, every ballot in Mason County.”

In the general election, there were 11,369 ballots cast. Cromley said the recount began Monday at 9 a.m. Only the Mason County Commission race was to be recounted.

On Monday at 4:30 p.m., Cromley said all the absentee and early voting ballots had been recounted. The commissioners then continued to the ballots cast on election day. Cromley said they counted all the ballots from precincts 1-8, out of 30 total precincts, and no results had changed. Cromley said the original vote totals were “spot on.” Mayes called off the recount at 4:18 p.m., according to Cromley.

The next Mason County Commission meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-5.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.