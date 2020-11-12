BOE approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education approved agenda items during the regular business meeting on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting all board members, including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin, were present.

The board placed the following policies on a five day review: #3120.11-Athletic Trainer; #3120.13-Substitutes in Areas of Critical Need and Shortage; #3123-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Disability Discrimination in Employment; #3170.01-Employee Assistance Program (EAP); #4170.01-Employee Assistance Program (EAP); #5112-Entrance Requirement; #5410-Promotion, Acceleration, Placement and Retention; and #8640.01-Bus Operator Trip.

For professional personnel, the following items were approved: Employment of Bryanna Grant, Third Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective November 13, 2020; Employment of Sharon Shull, Substitute Nurse, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Aaron Bell and Jayla Arnold, Substitute Teachers, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Resignation of Cassidy Duffer, Social Worker, Central Office Itinerant, effective November 20, 2020.

The following service personnel matters were approved: grant Family Medical Leave for Denise Bonecutter, Aide, Leon Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; grant Family Medical Leave for Georgia Hart, Custodian, New Haven Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Resignation of Cecil Sargent, Substitute Bus Operator, effective October 6, 2020; Employment of Tamatha Mash, LPN/Aide, Central Office Itinerant, effective November 13, 2020; Employment of April Matherly, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective November 13, 2020; Employment of Amber Mayes, Custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective November 13, 2020; Employment of Dawson Anthony and Shawn Weethee as substitute maintenance, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

For extra-curricular matters, the following items were approved: Employment of Alison Townson, Technology Integration School Level Support, Ashton Elementary, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Jennifer Marcum, GEAR UP, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, on an as needed basis, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of David Bowers, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Richard Tolliver, 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of James Pauley, 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; Employment of Matthew VanMeter, Assistant Girls JV Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State ESC, to provide Title IX Services to Mason County Schools, at the cost of $15,000/per year, from December 1, 2020 thru November 30, 2021.

The board also approved the Contract Renewal between Mason County Board of Education and McGraw Hill, for a three year subscription to Redbird K-2 and Alek 3-12 math software and professional development, at a cost of $142,800. Step VII will be the funding source.

Fyffe Jones Group of Huntington was approved to conduct the 2019/20 School General Fund Reviews, at a cost not to exceed $8,250. County Monies will be the funding source.

In additional finance matters, the board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $1,177,714.95.

The board voted to change the next meeting from Nov. 24 to Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

The Mason County Board of Education approved agenda items, in addition to the action on continued blended learning which was detailed in the Nov. 12 edition of the Point Pleasant Register. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_8.6-Schools.jpg The Mason County Board of Education approved agenda items, in addition to the action on continued blended learning which was detailed in the Nov. 12 edition of the Point Pleasant Register. File photo