MASON COUNTY — Free COVID-19 testing will take place Thursday and Friday in Mason County.

Testing will take place at the R.C. Byrd Locks recreation area from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13.

Testing will take place at the Leon Town Hall from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

This is a free testing. Please stay in your vehicle and have identification ready.