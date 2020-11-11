Funds raised for future river museum

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 raised money for the new river museum on Monday evening during its monthly charity bingo.

According to Moose member Dave Morgan, $2,100 was raised on Monday for the future Point Pleasant River Museum & Lakin Cook Learning Center.

Morgan said local businesses and individuals donated nearly 20 prizes for extra prize games during the bingo event. Morgan said the prize games are fairly new.

“We started this several months ago which allows us to raise more money for the charities,” Morgan said. “The top prize and a special bingo game was held for a $500 Dewalt Combo kit donated by Tom Cook.”

Morgan said additional prizes included gift certificates to restaurants in Point Pleasant.

In December, the Moose Lodge will be having a “toy month,” Morgan said. The Moose Lodge will host its “Toys for Kids” charity bingo, support the Baby Pantry Angel Tree and the Moose’s yearly tradition of collecting toys to donate within Mason County. The December charity bingo will be on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Morgan said toy items can be dropped off at the Moose Lodge. Angel tree tags can also be picked up at the Moose Lodge.

Pictured from left are Dakota Baker, Ray Armantrout and Bob Taylor, interim director of the river museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_Nov.-Moose-bingo.jpg Pictured from left are Dakota Baker, Ray Armantrout and Bob Taylor, interim director of the river museum. Courtesy | Point Pleasant Moose Lodge

