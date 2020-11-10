Case increases reported in region … Gallia County reports 145 active cases

OHIO VALLEY — On Tuesday, the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 452 cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County since March, with 145 of those cases currently active. This is an increase of 41 cases from Monday’s Ohio Department of Health update and 67 since the health department’s update on Friday.

In Meigs County, the health department reported six new cases and eight new recovered cases on Tuesday, bringing the active case total to 41.

The Mason County Health Department reported eight new cases on Tuesday — making a total of 213 cases (since March) and 30 currently active.

Local schools

Mason County Schools Supt. Jack Cullen reported a positive COVID-19 case at Point Pleasant High School on Tuesday.

“I’m not going to have to release the school today (Tuesday) for contract tracing, because the infectious day goes back to Friday, so that was a different group of students,” Cullen said.

Cullen said the school nurses and health department were conducting contract tracing on Tuesday afternoon. The school will be disinfected on Wednesday while students are out of the building.

Buckeye Hills Career Center announced on its Facebook page Tuesday “at least one confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a student or staff person at Buckeye Hills Career Center.”

“Cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed area(s) has been completed. Buckeye Hills Career Center will remain open at this time,” read the statement.

In a statement posted to the district Facebook page, Supt. Craig Wright reported that “a student or staff member at Green Elementary has tested positive.”

State case increases

Ohio topped 6,500 new cases for a 24 hour period on Tuesday, as Governor Mike DeWine announced he will give a statewide address at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to “discuss the critical stage Ohio is at in battling COVID-19 and its impact on Ohio moving forward.”

In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 511 new cases between the Monday update and the Tuesday update, as well as 16 new deaths.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

In a pair of updates on Tuesday, the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 67 new cases (19 in the afternoon update, 48 in the morning update).

“We are reporting 48 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County (11/7-11/9). Eighteen of these individuals were diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider,” stated a Facebook update from the Gallia County Health Department on Tuesday morning.

In a second update on Tuesday afternoon, the health department stated, “We are reporting 19 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County. One of these individuals was diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case. … They will be listed as 18 additional confirmed cases, and 1 additional probable case for a total of 452 cases (413 confirmed, 39 probable).”

Of the cases, 145 are considered to be active as of Tuesday afternoon, with five currently hospitalized.

Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 68 cases (15 new cases)

20-29 — 75 cases (10 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 57 cases (9 new cases)

40-49 — 67 cases (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

50-59 — 64 cases (10 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 54 cases (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 11 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 39 cases (3 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 15 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 294 recovered cases (18 new) and 145 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. There are five current hospitalization (two new) and 43 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported six additional confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as eight additional recovered cases, bringing the county’s active case count to 41.

The new cases are as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, male in the less than 12 months to 9-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

The cases of COVID-19 brings Meigs County to 290 total cases (249 confirmed, 41 probable) since April.

“The health department has seen an increase in cases over the couple weeks and urges residents to continue following federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including practicing social distancing, handwashing and wearing a face covering. We would also like to also remind businesses that the state issued orders are still in effect and need to be followed to reduce the rise in community spread we are currently seeing,” stated a news release from the health department.

Age ranges for the 290 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 7 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 31 cases

20-29 — 37 cases

30-39 — 36 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 44 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 34 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 34 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 26 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 238 recovered cases (eight new), a total of 24 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 213 cases (since March) on Tuesday, eight more than Monday. Of those cases 30 are active, 177 are recovered and there have been six deaths due to COVID-19. There is currently one hospitalized patient due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 207 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, eight more than Sunday. Four of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 207 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 15 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 25 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 21 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 37 cases (1 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 31 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 23 cases

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Tuesday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “yellow” (3.109.9 cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as gold (Cabell) and orange (Putnam and Jackson) on the state map.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 6,508 new cases — a new 24 hour high mark — above the 21-day average of 3612. There were 23 new deaths reported on Tuesday (21-day average of 22), 386 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 174) and 39 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 29,316 cases with 546 deaths. There was an increase of 912 cases from Sunday and 44 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 661,038 lab test have been completed, with a 3.07 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.86 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Gallia County reports 145 active cases