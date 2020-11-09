Positive case reported at Wahama

MASON — Wahama High School was dismissed early on Monday due to a positive COVID-19 case.

“There’s a positive case at the school,” Supt. Jack Cullen said. Cullen said he was notified between 9:30 and 10 a.m. on Monday. The school nurses and the county health department asked if the students and staff could be sent home until the contact tracing is completed.

“They asked ‘Is there any way we can send the staff home and the students home today while we go through (the contact tracing)’ and of course the answer is always ‘yes,’” Cullen said. “If we can keep anyone else from being exposed, if that’s the case or keep people safe, to give them time to see who needs to be quarantines, we’ll definitely give them time.”

Early afternoon on Monday, Cullen was unsure if the school would be back open on Tuesday, stating that it depended if everyone who was potentially exposed had been contacted.

Cullen also said he had been advised by the state department to not say if the positive case was a student or staff member.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

