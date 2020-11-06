Preparing the show… Krodel Christmas lights on schedule for Nov. 21 opening

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Krodel Christmas Light Show at Krodel Park is set to open on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said the city employees are working on the displays and are on schedule.

“I spoke to Randy Hall (street commissioner) this morning and he advised that we are on schedule,” Billings said on Wednesday. “We have not run into any difficulties so far as of this date. We are working diligently to make sure we have the right bulbs.”

Billings said the displays are on a timer and will turn on every evening when it gets dark. Billings said the displays will be ready on time as long as there are no major weather delays or other issues.

The Krodel Christmas Light Show is sponsored by the Main Street Point Pleasant organization. This is a free, drive-through event, but Main Street Point Pleasant accepts donations. Various displays will be set up around Krodel Park — including a Santa Claus, church, angels and more.

The City of Point Pleasant supplies the labor and electricity for the displays.

Skating “near” the lake at Krodel Park during the annual Christmas light show last year. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_Krodel-1.jpg Skating “near” the lake at Krodel Park during the annual Christmas light show last year. (OVP File Photo) Soldiers guard Fort Randolph at Krodel Park during last year’s Christmas light show. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_Krodel-2.jpg Soldiers guard Fort Randolph at Krodel Park during last year’s Christmas light show. (OVP File Photo)

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

