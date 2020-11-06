Legion plans Veterans Day supper

POINT PLEASANT — The American Legion #23 in Point Pleasant will be hosting a boxed supper on Sunday afternoon in honor of Veterans Day.

The supper is organized by the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post #23, according to auxiliary president, Marcia Finley.

From 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 8, boxed ham suppers can be picked up outside of the legion on Second Street.

“We hated to not do something for our veterans in honor of the 11th day of the 11th month,” Finley told the Register.

Finley said each year, the American Legion has a sit down dinner, but they decided this method would be a safer option due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finley also noted the weather should allow people to enjoy their meals outside on Sunday.

