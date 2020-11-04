West Virginia votes: Unofficial results for national, state races

CHARLESTON — The Associated Press has reported what could be described as a red wave for West Virginia with GOP Incumbents President Donald Trump, Gov. Jim Justice, Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller announced as receiving the majority of votes in the Mountain State in their respective races.

In addition, the AP is reporting winners in state races as follows:

Auditor: Incumbent JB McCuskey (R);

Attorney General: Incumbent Patrick Morrisey (R);

Treasurer: Riley Moore (R);

Secretary of State: Incumbent Mac Warner (R);

Agriculture Commissioner: Incumbent Kent Leonhardt (R);

Other outlets were reporting Mason County Teacher Amy Grady (R), of Leon, has won a seat in the legislature, representing the Fourth District in the State Senate.

In the race for House of Delegates 13th District, outlets were declaring Incumbent Joshua Kurt Higginbotham (R) and Jonathan Adam Pinson (R) as winners; while Johnnie Wamsley, was reported as winning the 14th District.

These are the unofficial results.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-1.jpg