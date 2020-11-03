Mason County goes to the polls

Lines were reported at some precincts across Mason County as traditional in-person voting was conducted on Election Day. Voters were deciding races from the county to presidential level, with over 4,900 ballots casts during the early voting period, prior to the polls even opening on Tuesday. Due to early press times, election results won’t appear in print until Thursday’s edition but will appear online and on the Register’s Facebook page as they become available. Pictured is the polling location located at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Lines were reported at some precincts across Mason County as traditional in-person voting was conducted on Election Day. Voters were deciding races from the county to presidential level, with over 4,900 ballots casts during the early voting period, prior to the polls even opening on Tuesday. Due to early press times, election results won’t appear in print until Thursday’s edition but will appear online and on the Register’s Facebook page as they become available. Pictured is the polling location located at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_11.4-Vote-Mason.jpg Lines were reported at some precincts across Mason County as traditional in-person voting was conducted on Election Day. Voters were deciding races from the county to presidential level, with over 4,900 ballots casts during the early voting period, prior to the polls even opening on Tuesday. Due to early press times, election results won’t appear in print until Thursday’s edition but will appear online and on the Register’s Facebook page as they become available. Pictured is the polling location located at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP)