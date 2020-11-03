BOE approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met last week to approve agenda items.

The Board gave the following items their consent of approval: two requests for out of county students to attend school in Mason County for the 2020/21 school year; Teresa Miller as an approved driver for the 2020/21 school year. Her driving record has been checked by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Board approved the following policies: #2432-Interscholastic Athletics; #4162-Drug and Alcohol Testing of CDL License Holders; #5113.01-Open Enrollment for Nonresident Students; #6152.01-Instructional Resources and Supplies; #6320-Purchases; #7440.01-Video Surveillance and Electronic Monitoring; #7510-Use of District Facilities; #8400-School Safety; #8462-Student Abuse and Neglect; #8500-Food Service; #9150-School Visitors.

For professional personnel matters, the Board approved the following agenda items: grant Family Medical Leave for Teresa Atkinson, Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; grant Family Medical Leave for Debra Byus, Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; grant Family Medical Leave for Susan Parrish, Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; grant Family Medical Leave for Daniel Tench, Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; employment of Kimball Clark, Substitute Teacher, for the 2020/21 school year. The board rescinded the employment of Soni Roush, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, due to failure to obtain a teaching permit, effective October 20, 2020.

Regarding service personnel, the Board approved the following: grant Family Medical Leave for Velva Matheny, Cook, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; employment of Philip Lanz, Substitute Bus Operator, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The following extra-curricular personnel matters were approved: employment of Jodi Roush and Sarah Starcher, Mentor Teachers, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Valerie Wolford (Hannan Jr/Sr High), Technology Integration School Level Support, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The Board approved the Contract between Mason County Board of Education and Integrated Speech Solutions, LLC, to provide Speech Therapy Services for the 2020/21 school year. Special Education Maintenance of Effort will be the funding source.

In finance matters, the Board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $926,948.39.

The next Mason County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

