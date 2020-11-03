Latest statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — As the state of Ohio topped 4,000 cases for a 24-hour period for the first time on Tuesday, Gallia and Meigs each saw increases in COVID-19 cases. In addition, on Tuesday, the state of West Virginia, which has seen an uptick in COVID-19, reported 358 more cases than the previous day.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 10 additional cases in Gallia County, bringing the case total to 350 since March.

In Meigs County, the Meigs County Health Department reported six additional confirmed cases, bringing the county’s active case total to 44.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three new cases on Tuesday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH is reporting 350 total cases, since March in Gallia County, 10 more than were reported by ODH on Monday and 42 more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Oct. 26.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 308 cases (299 confirmed, 9 probable), with 31 active as of Oct. 26. Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 42 cases

20-29 — 54 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 34 cases

40-49 — 37 cases

50-59 — 45 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 37 cases (10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 32 cases (13 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 264 recovered cases and 31 active cases as of Oct. 26. There were two current hospitalization and 41 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s active case count to 44.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 44 active cases, and 262 total cases (221 confirmed, 41 probable) since April.

Tuesday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 262 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 25 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 32 cases

30-39 — 29 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 42 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 30 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 32 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 207 recovered cases, a total of 23 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

DHHR reported 186 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, three more than Monday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 186 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 23 cases (1 probable case)

30-39 — 16 cases (1 new confirmed case case, 1 probable case)

40-49 — 33 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 27 cases (1 probable case, 1 death)

60-69 — 21 cases

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Tuesday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as green (Cabell) and orange (Putnam and Jackson) on the state map.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 4,229 new cases — the highest 24 hour total to date — above the 21-day average of 2,596. There were 33 new deaths reported on Tuesday (21-day average of 17), 213 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 145) and 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 25,593 cases with 469 deaths. There was an increase of 358 cases from Monday, and 11 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 798,261 lab test have been completed, with a 2.96 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.99 percent.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_covid-2.jpg