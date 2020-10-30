Updated early voting numbers, election day info

POINT PLEASANT — Election day is only a few days away and the last day of early voting in West Virginia is Saturday.

Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley said all 30 precincts in Mason County will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for election day from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, is the last day to early vote in the state. Voters can vote at the courthouse from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for early voting.

For those who have absentee ballots out, Cromley said they must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters with absentee ballots who wish to vote in-person can bring the ballot with them to the polls, the poll worker will take the ballot and the voter can vote with a regular ballot. If the absentee ballot is not turned back in, the voter would have to vote with a provisional ballot.

Cromley said there should not be many absentee ballots uncounted by the end of election night. Cromley said she thinks the unofficial results will be closer than at the primary election in the spring. The unofficial count will not include absentee ballots that are still in the mail or the provisional ballots.

“Because of early voting, I’m going to anticipate lines (on election day),” Cromley said. At all precincts, voters must be socially distanced from other and are also required to wear a face covering. When voting, voters will sign their name with a pen they will keep and a cotton swab, as to reduce contact with others.

Cromley said voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined are to call the clerk’s office at (304) 675-1997 to schedule an appointment to vote. Those voters will go to the courthouse on election day and remain in their vehicles. The ballot will be brought outside to them.

“I don’t want people to think they’re not going to get to vote because they’ve tested positive,” Cromley said.

As of 4:45 p.m. on Friday, 2,795 early voting ballots have been completed, 1,944 absentee ballots have been mailed out and 1,724 absentee ballots have been returned. This leaves 220 ballots waiting to be received and counted. These numbers reflect 4,519 voters have already completed their ballots in the 2020 general election.

