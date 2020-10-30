Southside man dies in single-vehicle accident

MASON COUNTY — A Southside man has died after a reported single-vehicle accident on Kanawha Valley Road, also known as old Route 35/Route 817.

Brandon E. Jeffers, 23, of Southside, was prounounced dead on the scene according to Deputy A.A. Toler with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department who investigated the accident.

Toler said Jeffers reportedly was headed north in a 2013 Ford Edge on Kanawha Valley Road when the vehicle appears to have gone off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and ended up in a creekbed near the 8400-block of Kanawha Valley Road. The call came in to the sheriff’s department around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to the sheriff’s department, also assisting at the scene were Mason County EMS, Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police.

Jeffers is survived by his wife, Rachel Jeffers of Southside and children Madeline Jeffers and Charles Edward Jeffers, as well as several other family members.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-29.jpg