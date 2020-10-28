Hayman joins PVH Family Healthcare

OHIO VALLEY — Family Nurse Practitioner Damia Hayman has joined the medical professionals at Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) and is now welcoming patients at Pleasant Valley Family Healthcare located at 995 Jackson Pike, Suite 102 in Gallipolis, Ohio.

According to a news release from PVH, Hayman brings 29 years of nursing experience with 15 years as a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner. She earned a master’s degree in nursing from Graceland University in Independence, MO in May 2005. Hayman is Board Certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. In 2015, she was awarded the American Academy Award of Excellence for demonstrating excellence in nurse practitioner clinical practice. That same year, she was honored with the WV Nurses Association Award of Professionalism. The WV Nurses Association bestows this honor to an individual who actively supports and promotes the nursing profession and upholds the highest standards of patient care and professionalism.

“I believe family medicine is the cornerstone of healthcare. It is a gateway into all other areas of medicine and many patients’ first point of contact for their health and wellness. Through personal experience, I know how important medical providers can be, and I strive to be a helpful and positive presence in patients’ lives,” Hayman said.

“We are extremely pleased to have Damia join our medical community,” Jeff Noblin, CEO of PVH, said. “She provides exceptional primary care and is a huge proponent of providing convenient, same day access for office visits. If you’re having trouble getting in to see your doctor, odds are Damia can see you that same day.”

Hayman, FNP-BC, provides preventive, wellness, acute care, and disease management for pediatric and adult patients, two years of age and older. To schedule an appointment call 740-925-9035.

Information submitted by PVH.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.29-Hayman.jpg