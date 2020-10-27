Water line flushing to begin

NEW HAVEN — Water line flushing in the Town of New Haven will begin this weekend in an attempt to rid the town of the brown water that has plagued many of its residents.

This announcement came from Mayor Phil Serevicz during the most recent town council meeting. Also in attendance were Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Colton McKinney, Jessica Rickard, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr. and Roy Dale Grimm.

The flushing will begin on Saturday, and continue Sunday, according to Buzzy Duncan, town supervisor. He said residents will experience some water discoloration as the lines are flushed.

The action comes after the administration, who took over in August, reinstituted the sequestering agents into the water system that “capture” the high levels of iron and manganese that are in the water. The previous administration had stopped adding the sequestering agents. Officials believe that the agents, along with the flushing, will alleviate the brown coloration.

Duncan said if the flushing does not clear the water, it will be done again on Nov. 7 and 8.

Trouble remains with some of the water meters after completion of the water upgrade project, it was told at the meeting. Approximately 40 meters have been found to be calculating gallons used incorrectly. Many have been reprogrammed or replaced, including the mayor’s.

Serevicz said his own water bill was over $500 for five months, but once the meter was replaced, went back to the family’s normal usage. He said anyone experiencing consistent higher-than-normal usage and bills should contact the town hall. If a faulty meter is found, bills will be adjusted. Also, anyone whose yard was damaged during the project is asked to report it at town hall.

The town is continuing to work with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to correct violations at the town’s wastewater plant.

It was reported that the town received its first monthly report results back from the state with no violations. Duncan said that has not happened in the last three to five years.

It was also announced that employee Tyler Grimm recently passed his Class I wastewater operator’s exam and is licensed. He will be working closely with Sarah Conant, the operator contracted by the town, until he is ready to take over. Duncan said he recently learned that the town had gone from Class II to Class I in 2017. Grimm was given a $2.85 per hour pay raise during the meeting.

Dennis Zimmerman, Mason County Office of Emergency Services director, attended to explain the Fire and EMS levy that will be voted on in the upcoming election. He told the council the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department will receive $104,000 per year for five years if the levy passes. That is the same amount all other county fire departments will receive.

Zimmerman said fire departments have a huge impact on taxpayers, because the better rating a department has, the lower a homeowner’s insurance rate. The fire department rating is based upon the department’s equipment and member training, as well as other criteria.

