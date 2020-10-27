BOE approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Oct. 13 to approve agenda items.

All board members were present during the meeting.

The following matters needing consent were approved: Ashely Cossin and Lawrence Gray, as approved drivers for the 2020/21 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles; Work-Based Learning/MCCC Field Experience: Allteck, The Coffee Grinder, Lemon and Lavender Co., RJW Construction, Mason County Recycling Center, Subway (Point Pleasant), Tudor’s (Mason), Village Pizza, and WV Extension Office; Placement of Emily Bledsoe, Marshall University, to do her student teaching in Mason County Schools for the 2020/21 fall semester; Placement of Amy Jividen and Hannah Blain, Marshall University students, to do their field placement practicum in Mason County Schools during the 2020/21 spring semester; Authorize the Board’s legal counsel to institute legal action regarding wastewater treatment plant construction; Approve the Mason County Schools District Wide Parental, Family, and Community Engagement Policy for the 2020/21 school year; Add the following projects to the 2020-2030 CEFP Plan: install mantrap at Point Pleasant Primary (under Priority Projects); Re-surfacing the parking lots at Leon Elementary, Point Pleasant Primary, and Roosevelt Elementary (under Secondary projects); Roof replacement at Point Pleasant Primary (under Priority projects); Recommission all HVAC control systems at Leon Elementary, Point Pleasant Primary, and Roosevelt Elementary (under Priority Projects).

The following policies were approved and placed on a five-day review: Policy #2431-Interscholastic Athletics; Policy #4162-Drug and Alcohol Testing of CDL License Holders; Policy #5113.01-Open Enrollment for Nonresident Students; Policy #6152.01-Instructional Resources and Supplies; Policy #6320-Purchases; Policy #7440.01-Video Surveillance and Electronic Monitoring; Policy #7510-Use of District Facilities; Policy #8400-School Safety; Policy #8462-Student Abuse and Neglect; Polciy #8500-Food Service; Policy #9150-SchoolVisitors.

For professional personnel matters, the following items were approved: grant Family Medical Leave for Rachel Roberts, Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Transfer of Alicia Bentz, Grade Four Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School to 7-12 Grade Mathematics Teacher (pending permit agreement), Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/2022 school year; Transfer of Abigail Bush, Third Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, to Second Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective October 15, 2020; Transfer of Melanie Keefer, Second Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, to First Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary, effective October 15, 2020; Employment of Katheryn Dailey, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective October 26, 2020; Employment of Soni Roush, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher (pending permit agreement), Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective October 15, 2020; employment of the following as Substitute Teachers, effective for the 2020/21 school year: Margaret Endicott, Diana Hart, Andrea Houck, Alllison Leport, Tebaliah Martindale, Terri Miller, Cassie Stamper, Delores Thomas, Savannah Ward, Jennifer Wilkins.

For service personnel, the following items were approved: Family Medical Leave for Cindy McDaniel, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Transfer of Angela Eddy, ECCAT Aide, Ashton Elementary, to ECCAT/Bus Aide, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective October 15, 2020; Transfer of Annette Hanson, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Cook, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective November 1, 2020; Transfer of Greg Jarvis, Custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Custodian, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective October 15, 2020; Employment of Gari Worley, Substitute Bus Operator, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

For extra-curricular personnel, the following items were approved: Resignation of Amber Grubb, 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective September 18, 2020; Employment of Judith Browning and Maria Eshenaur, as Mentor Teacher, Central Office Itinerant, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2020/21school year; Employment of the following as Technology Integration School Level Support, on an as needed basis effective for the 2020/21 school year: Alisha Wallis (Beale Elementary), Kira Northup (New Haven Elementary), Jonathan Hersman (Point Pleasant Intermediate School), Lisa Bryant (Point Pleasant Primary School), Sarah Starcher (Roosevelt Elementary), Jonathan Cottrill (Point Plesant Jr/Sr High), Carla Grady (Point Plesant Jr/Sr High); Employment of Kathleen Ridgeway, Homebound/Alternative Education, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Charles Tolliver, Assistant Boys Baseball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Casey Hogg, Jr High Assistant Wrestling Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Charla Martin, Assistant Varsity Cheerleading Coach, 1st half, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; Placement of George S. E. Smith, Athletic Assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for the 2020/21 school year. This is an unpaid position.

The board approved the sale of three used buses to be sold at auction “as is.”

For finance matters, the board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements for the total amount of $702,904.50.

The next meeting of the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.