More Halloween events planned for Bend Area

BEND AREA — Two outdoor Halloween events for children have been announced in the Bend Area.

First, a trunk-or-treat will be held Saturday morning in Mason. Later that day, an outdoor party will be held in Letart.

Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to set up decorated vehicles and give out candy at the trunk-or-treat, which is being co-sponsored by the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 and the band “Next Level.” It will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mason park.

The event will also feature a sack lunch for the children, and spooky music played by band member and DJ Barry Taylor. According to Jill Nelson, also a member of Next Level, anyone having a car, truck, golf cart, 4-wheeler, or other vehicle, is urged to decorate it and pass out candy.

Other members of the band, including B.J. Kreseen and Rich Rogers, as well as V.F.W. members, will be on hand to assist with placement of the vehicles. Those wishing to participate should contact Nelson by private message on Facebook.

“We (Next Level) wanted to do small things in our community since COVID stopped so many activities,” Nelson said. “We have had free concerts that were more for the adults, so we thought maybe the trunk-or-treat might be a good way to let the kids have fun.”

She added it will be a scaled-down version of past events, and is not being held to “take over” from others who normally hold Halloween parties. Nelson said it is being done due to so many indoor activities that were forced to be cancelled.

In Letart, a party normally held inside the Letart Community Building will still occur, but will be moved outside on the center grounds.

It will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There will be six game stations, with prizes, set up around the walking track.

Juice boxes and store-bought, prepackaged chips will be provided. Those attending are asked to donate prepackaged single serve cakes. No home-baked goods will be accepted.

Children should dress appropriate for the weather conditions. For more information, contact Nancy Smith at 304-593-2649.

For both events, masks are recommended. Social distancing will be observed.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

