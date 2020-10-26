A ‘Herd Homecoming’

Marshall University hosted its annual homecoming festivities on Saturday with the recognition of homecoming royalty while the Thundering Herd football team took down Florida Atlantic in a 20-9 victory. The 2020 Mr. and Miss Marshall Mel Thomas and Kristen Shomo, respectively, were recognized. Pictured are MU Cheerleaders in the age of COVID-19, cheering on The Herd while practicing social distancing. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)
