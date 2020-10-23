Time to Trick-or-Treat

OHIO VALLEY — Though trick-or-treat in the Ohio Valley readership area may look different this year, it will go on in several local communities.

Here’s a look at when and where to trick-or-treat this year:

Gallia County

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallipolis Chief of Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Rio Grande Chief of Police Josh Davies have released details pertaining to trick-or-treat for Gallia County, including the City of Gallipolis and the Village of Rio Grande.

The press release from the above mentioned law enforcement agencies, stated, “After consulting with officials from the Gallia County Health Department, we are releasing details as pertains to trick or treating in Gallia County. Trick-or-Treat is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We want to remind all drivers to be cautious and drive slowly through our communities while our families are out during this event. We would also, like to share the following tips to make this Halloween’s festivities safe for everyone.”

Also in Gallia County, Trick-or-treat in Crown City will be from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 29. There will be no trick-or-treat in the Village of Centerville.

In addition, the “Fall Fun” event is being held at the Gallia County Jr. Fairgrounds each Saturday in October. “Fall Fun” consists of a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, and a corn cannon. In addition, according to organizers, you can pick your own pumpkin with pre-picked pumpkins, corn stalks and hay bales sold for additional fees.

According to the press release, hours for the events are 2-6 p.m. on Saturdays, with extended hours on Halloween. Tickets can be bought at the gate for $3 each or four for $10. Each ticket grants admission for one activity/attraction.

The activities are held on the property behind the current fairgrounds, and can be accessed by the road directly beside Shake Shoppe.

Proceeds benefit ongoing efforts to relocate the fairgrounds due to flooding concerns.

Mason County

The Mason County Commission set the trick-or-treat date as Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. The City of Point Pleasant set their trick-or-treat for Oct. 29, as well, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Trick-or-treat has been set for the Bend Area municipalities, as well as surrounding areas.

Mason, New Haven, and Hartford will all hold trick-or-treat for children on Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. The date and time were announced by their respective town councils. The event will be held in outlying areas the same evening from 5 to 7 p.m., as set by the county commission.

Even though the kids will continue their door-to-door treks to fill bags with candy, many of the annual events normally held afterwards have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Costume parties at the New Haven Fire Station, the Hartford Community Center, and the Letart Community Center will not take place this year.

Point Pleasant City Council canceled the city’s annual Halloween Block Party due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns with not being able to socially distance.

Meigs County

Trick-or-Treat activities will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 in many villages around Meigs County.

Pomeroy, Middleport, Rutland, Racine and Tuppers Plains will each host Trick-or-Treat from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 29, while Syracuse will hold its Trick-or-Treat from 6-7:30 p.m., that same night.

In Pomeroy, the traditional Trick-or-Treat will be held instead of the Treat Street event which has been held the past several years.

Middleport Mayor Fred Hoffman stated that Trick or Treat in the village is open to anyone high school age and younger.

In Syracuse, all streets will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, except State Route 124, which will remain open. Rain date in Syracuse will be Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.

While the Chester Volunteer Fire Department and Olive Twp. Volunteer Fire Department are not hosting Trick-or-Treat in Chester and Reedsville, respectively, the Chester United Methodist Church is planning a “Trunk or Treat” style event.

A Facebook post from the church stated, “Community trick or treat for those who feel comfortable doing so. At the ball field at Chester UMC on Thursday October 29 from 6-7. Station space available to anyone wanting to participate (no reservations needed.) Set up you own space (awning, chairs, table or needed supplies) and to give out your treats to kids participating. We will have our usual give away hot dogs and water. Remember social distancing and family groups; and if you’re not comfortable, please don’t feel obligated to participate.”

Similarly, Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church’s New 2 U Thrift Store will host a “Trunk or Treat” event from 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church on Pleasant View Road, Racine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations

According to the CDC, during holiday celebrations, all attendees should practice social distancing, limit close contact and masks should be worn at all times when around people.

Halloween costume masks should not be used in place of cloth masks, according to the CDC, unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric. The recommendation also states to not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask, as it could be difficult to breathe.

The CDC lists traditional trick-or-treating — which includes handing treats to children who go door-to-door — as a high risk activity. A moderate risk trick-or-treating includes families participating in “one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance,” according to the CDC.

Lower risk activities suggested include carving pumpkins with household members or outside with friends while distanced; doing a Halloween scavenger hunt with your family; having a virtually costume contest; watching Halloween movies.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Beth Sergent and Mindy Kearns contributed to this report.

