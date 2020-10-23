For the Record: Point PD reports arrest

A Point Pleasant man has been arrested and is facing a charge of nighttime burglary, according to a news release from the Point Pleasant Police Department (PPPD).

James Franklin Will, III, 39, was taken into custody on Thursday after officers with the PPPD, Mason County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police responded to a reported breaking and entering in progress at a residence along 22nd Street in Point Pleasant, with the homeowner reportedly fighting with the person inside his residence.

Will was arrested upon arrival of the officers and transported to Pleasant Valley Hospital for injuries he received during the alleged “home invasion,” according to the news release from the PPPD.

He was transported to the Western Regional Jail were he remained listed as incarcerated as of Friday afternoon, being held on a $100,000 bond.

The penalty for nighttime burglary, if convicted, is one – 15 years in state prison, according to the PPPD news release.

(Editor’s note: As previously reported by the Register, in the last two weeks, the PPPD has also made three additional arrests of individuals in unrelated cases, with some of those cases involving breaking and entering, enter without breaking and burglary charges, allegedly involving various locations within the city, both business and residential.)

