This Week in West Virginia History

Oct. 25, 1918: Athlete Marshall ‘‘Biggie’’ Goldberg was born in Elkins. He led the Chicago Cardinals to the NFL championship in 1947, and was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 1958.

Oct. 25, 1951: Writer Denise Giardina was born in Bluefield and raised in neighboring McDowell County. She is best known as a novelist and also has a long history of community activism, including a run for governor.

Oct. 26, 1801: Jefferson County was established from a portion of Berkeley County by the Virginia General Assembly and named for Thomas Jefferson.

Oct. 26, 1934: Athlete Rodney Clark ‘‘Hot Rod’’ Hundley was born in Charleston. Hundley earned first team All-American recognition his senior year at West Virginia University. He averaged 24.5 points per game and scored 2,180 points over his college career, ranking second in WVU history.

Oct. 27, 1879: Howard B. Lee was born in Wirt County. He was elected state attorney general in 1924, and served for eight challenging years. His term saw the impeachment of a state auditor, the lawlessness of Prohibition, and labor troubles in the coalfields.

Oct. 28, 1972: Brad Paisley was born in Glen Dale. In 2010, Paisley received the Entertainer of the Year award from the Country Music Association.

Oct. 29, 1861: Confederate troops pulled out of Charleston, never to return. At the beginning of the war, Charleston was a Virginia town with much sentiment for the Southern cause, but the ease of river access to Ohio and the difficulty of traveling overland to Old Virginia doomed Confederate attempts to secure the Kanawha Valley.

Oct. 29-30, 2012: Following Hurricane Sandy, heavy, wet snow fell across West Virginia. With accumulations approaching 40 inches, it surpassed all previous known October snowstorms.

Oct. 30, 1825: Randolph McCoy was born in Logan County. In 1878, McCoy accused a cousin of Anderson ‘‘Devil Anse’’ Hatfield of stealing a hog. It was the first episode of the Hatfield-McCoy Feud.

Oct. 31, 1877: Herman Guy Kump was born in Capon Springs, Hampshire County. He was the 19th governor of West Virginia, serving from 1933 to 1937.

Oct. 31, 1940: Gale Catlett, West Virginia University basketball player and coach, was born in Hedgesville. Catlett coached WVU to 13 20-win seasons before he retired in 2002.

Oct. 31, 1946: Labor leader Cecil Edward Roberts Jr. was born on Cabin Creek, Kanawha County. A sixth-generation coal miner and a fiery orator, Roberts has served as president of the United Mine Workers of America since 1995.

