FRN discusses funding, events amid COVID-19

POINT PLEASANT — The Family Resource Network (FRN) met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss funding, upcoming projects and events.

More than 10 people attended the meeting virtually to give updates within their agencies.

Greg Fowler, FRN director, said they received the $15,000 check from the county commissioners as well as the monthly funding from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Fowler also said there was a statewide meeting for all FRN coordinators on Tuesday morning to discuss COVID-19 issues and resource directories.

Bree Ramey, with Mountain State Healthy Families and director of the Baby Pantry, said they served 28 mothers at the drive-thru baby shower last Thursday. Ramey said so far, 102 children are registered for Christmas gifts. She expects nearly 200 people to sign up.

FRN members discussed training, which has been on hold due to COVID. Fowler said he is still trying to work with the schools to decide how they can hold various trainings.

Fowler said Teen Court has also been on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Fowler said the superintendent of Mason County Schools told him the disciplinary issues have been near an all-time low this year.

In December, FRN will receive 500 gifts from the Greenbrier Dream Tree program to give to children for Christmas.

In the inter-agency forum, John Machir from the Mason County Homeless shelter said the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness took over the DHHR funding for homeless shelters. Machir said he has concerns regarding funding due to various aspects the coalition could change regarding rules and regulations.

Katie Garden with Career Connections said they are always recruiting youth ages 16-24 to assist them with their education, employment or military goals. There is a tentative training scheduled for Nov. 10. Garden said the subject will likely be health related.

Fowler said the Facing Hunger Food Truck will be in Mason on Oct. 29. Participants must live in Mason County.

Lena Burdette from United Way said the West Virginia State University prepared a curriculum for healthy grandparenting. Classes will begin virtually in November. There are eight participants signed up so far and they are prepared to host 16.

Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Mason County Office of Emergency Services (OES), said he will be working with Fowler to assess the needs of FRN and how the emergency service offices can assist.

The next meeting for FRN is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

