For the Record: Point PD reports arrest; sentencings, indictments also reported

Point PD reports arrest

Abram K. Dennis, 33, Point Pleasant, is facing one felony charge of breaking and entering, as well as two misdemeanor charges of petit larceny, according to the news release from the Point Pleasant Police Department (PPPD).

The arrest is a direct result of a complaint filed to the police department where a resident living in the Lincoln Avenue area of Point Pleasant, reportedly returned home to allegedly find Dennis inside of the house, according to the news release.

Dennis has been transported to the Western Regional Jail where he remained incarcerated on a $55,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail’s website.

If convicted of breaking and entering in the state of West Virginia, the penalty is one – 10 years in prison. If found guilty of petit larceny, the penalty carries up to one year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine, according to the PPPD.

Grand jury indictments

The Gallia County Ohio Grand Jury met for a second time in August as well as in Septebmer and returned several indictments. Those receiving indictments from Mason County were reported as follows:

Cheyenne C. Roush, age 32, of Point Pleasant, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Taley S. Roush, age 33, of Point Pleasant, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Information provided by the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

Sentencings announced

Gallia County (Ohio) Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, last week announced the recent sentencings of nine individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Those individuals from Mason County sentenced in Gallia County Common Pleas Court were:

Timothy A. Baker, age 37, of Gallipolis Ferry, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine) in an amount equal to or greater than bulk but less than 5 times bulk, a felony of the third degree; and Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. Baker was sentenced to prison for 36 months.

Jessica N. Clendenen, age 36, of New Haven, was recently sentenced to prison for 21 months after violating the terms of her community control by failing to successfully complete treatment and failing to report to probation. Clendenen was originally placed on community control after being convicted of two counts of Forgery, both felonies of the fifth degree, and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Information provided by the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

