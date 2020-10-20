Harvest Fest planned at Fort Randolph, tickets required

POINT PLEASANT — This Saturday, Fort Randolph will be hosting a day of private story telling tours instead of its annual Harvest Fest and Tales in the Tavern event in response to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing.

As a result, the fort will only be open to family or small social groups who have a ticket for one of the storytelling tours being offered. Only one ticket is needed per family or small social group and admits up to 12 individuals.

Groups will be kept separated as they tour the grounds, going from one story telling station to the next.

Tours will be about an hour in length with tour times starting on the hour at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and 4 – 7 p.m.

This is a pre-ticketed event with tickets available online through EventBrite (search Fort Randolph storytelling). Those interested may also email the Fort Randolph Committee at fortrandolph1776@att.net for the EventBrite link.

Although the tours will be family-friendly, those with young children are encouraged to attend the earlier sessions as the “scare factor” may be moved up a notch during the evening tours.

Only a limited number of tickets are available, so those interested in attending should secure tickets as soon as possible.

Information provided by the Fort Randolph Re-Enactors Committee.

