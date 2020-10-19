West Virginia expanding fall trout stocking locations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is expanding its fall trout stocking locations across the state.

The Division of Natural Resources will stock trout in two additional lakes as well as at state parks and forests to give families more fishing opportunities this year, the Department of Commerce said in a news release.

Stream stockings will begin Monday. The stocking in state parks and forests will take place on Saturday. DNR staff will stock a total of 39 lakes and streams.

The new locations include Pendleton Lake at Blackwater Falls State Park, Pipestem Lake at Pipestem Resort State Park, as well as at Coopers Rock State Forest, Seneca State Forest, Watoga State Park and Cacapon Resort State Park, the statement said.

“This is an exciting way for our children to make memories that will last a lifetime by giving them more opportunities to catch a big fish in one of our beautiful lakes,” Gov. Jim Justice said.