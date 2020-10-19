Commissioners discuss U.S. 35

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met on Thursday, where they signed a proclamation and discussed Route 35.

Commissioners Rick Handley and Sam Nibert were in attendance, as were County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring October as Dwarfism Awareness Month in Mason County. The proclamation, presented by Hadleigh Cossin, a youth in the county who has dwarfism, states that they “encourage all residents to join us in treating community members with dwarfism with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

The proclamation also provided facts about dwarfism, including that there are over 200 forms of dwarfism and skeletal dysplasia. It is estimated that there are over 30,000 people with dwarfism in the U.S and approximately 20-30 in West Virginia.

The commissioners also discussed the Route 35 construction with Cliff Farley. Farley said the bridges on the Buffalo side of Route 35 will be paved beginning this week. Farley also said that 13 of the 15 miles have at least one layer of black top.

After being asked by the commission, Farley said the new section will not develop “dips” in the road like the current section.

In her report to commission, Clerk Cromley said her office had received 1,629 absentee ballot requests and 1,026 ballots have been returned completed, as of last Thursday. Cromley also reported the early voting will begin Oct. 21 and continue through Oct. 31. Cromley said the equipment had been tested and personal protective equipment was delivered.

Gerlach requested a budget revision to appropriate carry over money into the budget. The commissioners approved the motion.

Commissioners agreed to allow community buildings to be rented out if guidelines are followed for safety. Handley said as long as the county is in “green” or “yellow” based on the Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

At their recent meeting, Mason County Commissioners declared October as Dwarfism Awareness Month in Mason County. Pictured from left are Commission President Rick Handley, Hadleigh Cossin and Commissioner Sam Nibert. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_commissioners-oct-20.jpg At their recent meeting, Mason County Commissioners declared October as Dwarfism Awareness Month in Mason County. Pictured from left are Commission President Rick Handley, Hadleigh Cossin and Commissioner Sam Nibert.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.