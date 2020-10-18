Body of missing man found during search

MEIGS COUNTY — The body of missing motorcycle rider Kenneth Hayes was located on Sunday afternoon during a search of the Harrisonville area, according to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

Hayes had been last seen on Wednesday afternoon in the Harrisonville area riding his Honda GL 1500 Goldwing Trike, and did not return home.

Wood explained that a search on Sunday was organized in part by the Ravenswood United Pentacostal Church, local law enforcement, and family and friends of Hayes. Approximately 200 people took part in the search, walking the area where Hayes had last been seen and other areas.

It was during that search that, Wood stated, Hayes was found in a ravine near the State Route 143 and Kingsbury Road intersection, where it appeared he had went off the roadway and into the ravine.

Wood stated that Hayes’ body has been sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy, with Ohio State Highway Patrol now handling the investigation into the possible crash.

Hayes’ bike and personal items were found with him. Wood said foul play is not suspected.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

