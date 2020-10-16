Meeting postponed on raises for water, sewer rates

MASON — A public meeting and the final reading of an ordinance to raise both water and sewer rates were postponed when the Mason Town Council met recently.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sharon Kearns, Sarah Stover and Becky Pearson.

The public meeting was scheduled for resident input on the hikes, and will now be held on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. The third and final reading of the ordinance will also be held Nov. 5 during the regular council meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m., according to Dennis.

The postponements will not change the dates of the utility increases. Both water and sewer will raise 15 percent each, beginning with a seven and a half percent increase to water rates on Dec. 1, 2020. Remaining seven and a half percent hikes will include sewer on June 1, 2021; water on Dec. 1, 2021; and sewer on June 1, 2022.

Council members also agreed to accept sealed bids for an older police cruiser. The vehicle will be sold “as is,” with a starting bid of $2,500. Bids will be accepted at the town hall through Nov. 4, and will be opened on Nov. 5. The vehicle is available for viewing at the city building.

In other action, the council:

Reminded residents of trick-or-treat on Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m.;

Agreed to pay Cutting Edge of Reedsville, OH a total of $3,800 for cutting trees at the town hall;

Discussed upcoming Christmas events;

Hired Collin Hill as a police officer on a “per diem” basis at $13.50 per hour; and,

Agreed to get estimates for a vinyl fence to be placed along a side property line at town hall.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-15.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.