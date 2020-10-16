Town of New Haven updates on utilities

NEW HAVEN — Updates on Town of New Haven utilities were given when council members held their latest meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Colton McKinney, Jessica Rickard, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr. and Roy Dale Grimm.

The mayor reported another letter had been received from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), regarding wastewater treatment plant violations that were issued prior to the present administration taking office. He stated the letter did not include a fine amount, but he is hopeful it will be reduced with the work that has been completed.

Serevicz said the belt press and corkscrew screen have been repaired, and during the last visit, DEP officials were happy with the pumps and cleaner water coming out of the plant.

On the water side, chemicals continue to be added to clear the brown water that some residents are experiencing when turning on their faucets. The mayor said workers feel there could be some solids at the bottom of the tank, and are going to try and get them out with a hydrant.

Water lines will also soon be flushed using the new flush hydrants that were purchased. Flushing will take place on the weekends. The mayor said residents will see brown water at that time, but the town will be getting rid of it, not creating it.

Serevicz, along with Supervisor Buzzy Duncan, said representatives from C.I. Thornburg worked for two days in town to fix water meters that were incorrectly reading usage. Some meters were reading 1,000 gallons instead of 100 gallons used. Nearly 40 meters were repaired. The company will return for another two days after meters are read, to make sure they are working properly.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Joann King and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr.;

Heard from Corey Miller, candidate for sheriff, who attended to introduce himself;

Was given information to consider from New Era Broadband, who asked to mount internet equipment on the water tower;

Agreed to offer two applicants office positions at town hall;

Discussed a lift station that needs replaced for the Town of Hartford;

Placed Grimm in charge of the community center until a permanent replacement is found;

Appointed volunteers Clyde Weaver and Ken Vickers in charge of zoning and building permits; and,

Discussed the need for a new police cruiser.

The next meeting will be Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

